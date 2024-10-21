Amul, Patanjali, others non-compliant in displaying 'best before' dates on online channels: LocalCircles

LocalCircles has found FMCG companies Amul, Patanjali, and Hindustan Unilever, among others, were non-compliant in displaying the best-before dates for perishable products on their online distribution channels.

The development follows similar allegations flagged by LocalCircles against popular quick commerce platforms, including Meesho, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Lenskart, JioMart, Myglamm, Snapdeal, and Decathlon.

LocalCircles, in a letter sent to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, reportedly flagged popular brands, including Patanjali, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Haldiram, Nature’s Basket, My Nestle, and Amul, and asked the Ministry to examine the issue.

It is crucial to display best before dates and other information and delivering products according to the information displayed online, as the consumer does not have the benefit of seeing the product before purchasing it. They can only discover this crucial information after the purchase and delivery, reasoned Community and consumer platform LocalCircles.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requires a product to have at least 30% shelf life available for it to be listed for online sale. In fact, the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Amendment) Rules, 2017 requires the best-before date of a product to be displayed online.

Earlier this month, a survey report from LocalCircles said six in 10 customers availing services from quick commerce and ecommerce platforms have said that companies are not displaying the best-before date as required by law and shipping products close to expiry dates.

