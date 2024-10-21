﻿Stellapps Technologies﻿, a dairy-tech company, has secured $26 million in a Series C funding round, combining equity and debt.

The round saw participation from existing investors such as ﻿Blume Ventures﻿, ﻿Omnivore﻿, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, IDH Farmfit Fund, 500 Startups, and ﻿Blue Ashva Capital﻿, with debt funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

The funds will be used to accelerate its mooMark business, which focuses on contract manufacturing and private-label dairy products that are high-quality, sustainable, and traceable, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to receive continued commitment from our existing investors and welcome aboard new investors as part of our Series C round. This capital will help mooMark scale its value-added dairy product offering to its customers across India in a sustainable manner and strengthen its export segment going forward,” Ranjith Mukundan, CEO of Stellapps, said.

Stellapps, a Dairy IoT solutions company, began at IIT-Madras, focusing on contract manufacturing and private labeling of value-added dairy products under the "mooMark" brand, using a low-capex, tech-powered approach.

Also Read Biotech sector in India valued at $150B, says BIRAC MD

The tech stack enhances traceability and sustainability in mooMark products, reducing carbon footprint at farm level, enabling FMCG, D2C, and HoReCa businesses to offer premium, unique dairy products that align with Net Zero goals.

“Omnivore is a strong believer in India’s dairy sector which represents a colossal 6.5% of the nation’s GDP. We are excited to continue our partnership with Stellapps in their endeavor to provide high quality value-added dairy products at scale while uplifting the dairy economy with traceability, sustainability and farmer-first solutions,” Reihem Roy, Partner, Omnivore added.

It has been deployed in over 42,000 villages, facilitating the daily movement of over 14 million liters of milk.

Stellapps is backed by investors including Celesta Capital, Nutreco, Qualcomm Ventures, ABB Technology Ventures, Venture Highway, Binny Bansal, BEENEXT, and Arun Seed.