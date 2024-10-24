Green crackers, restricted timings: States across India announce measures to curb pollution during Diwali

With a week to go for Diwali, many states have put in place restrictions on the manufacture, sale, and use of crackers to curb the expected rise in pollution during the festival.

Green crackers are permitted during Diwali night (8 pm to 10 pm) in Gurugram, Haryana, on October 31. In Punjab too, people can burst crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm.

The Kerala government has also announced the same two-hour window on October 31 night. Only sale of green crackers will be permitted in the state.

Green crackers are free from barium salts and compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead and strontium chromate.

However, the Delhi government has reinforced the complete ban on sale of all types of firecrackers until January 1, 2025, to combat the issue of degradation of air quality, especially during the winter months.

In Tamil Nadu, two hours have been allotted for the bursting of crackers—split between the morning and the evening. According to the advisory from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, which manages noise and air pollution levels in the state, firecrackers can be burst between 6 am and 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm.

The pollution control board of Tamil Nadu is said to be working with various government departments to educate people on the safe use of crackers. According to its guidelines, the public is allowed to burst only green crackers that emit low noise and minimal air pollution. Firecrackers are prohibited near hospitals, educational institutions, and places of worship.

The Karnataka government too has issued a two-hour limit for bursting crackers—8 pm to 10 pm. It has also limited the noise level to 125 decibels. The state government has urged the people of Karnataka to use green crackers for ecofriendly celebrations.

Maharashtra and West Bengal too have limited the sale and use of crackers in line with the National Green Tribunal recommendations.