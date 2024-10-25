Who's in Ratan Tata's Rs 10,000 Cr will? Dog, butler get special mentions

For many, Ratan Tata's life has been one great lesson in humility as one continues to strive towards positive change. Even after his passing earlier this month, a lot can be learnt from the way the industrialist has managed to take care of his family, friends, and also his dog, Tito.

According to TOI, which accessed Tata's will, the late Tata Sons chairman has made special provisions in his will to allow for unlimited care for his pet dog. Ratan Tata adopted Tito, a German shepherd, around five or six years ago after the passing of his previous pet dog. He will now be taken care of by Tata's cook, Rajan Shaw.

The report noted that Ratan Tata's estate is worth Rs 10,000 crore, and he has made provisions in his will for his family as well as for his philanthropic provisions. The will reportedly mentions his brother Jimmy Tata, and half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy.

Shantanu Naidu is another notable beneficiary.

The 31-year-old entrepreneur is the founder of Good Fellows, a startup that aims to provide companionship to senior citizens, as well as Motopaws to save stray dogs with reflective collars. Naidu and Tata formed a friendship over the former's entrepreneurial ventures, with Tata even attending Naidu's graduation ceremony in 2014. After graduation, Naidu became Tata's assistant and became the youngest person to manage Tata Trusts. He has chronicled his friendship with the industrialist in his memoir, I Came Upon a Lighthouse: A Short Memoir of Life with Ratan Tata.

On Tata's passing on October 9, Naidu mourned the loss of his dear friend in a LinkedIn post.

“The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price we pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse..” he wrote.

According to the TOI report, in his will, Tata relinquished his stake in Good Fellows and waived Naidu's overseas education expenses.

Tata has also made provisions for his long-term butler, Subbiah, the report noted.

Tata's Rs 10,000-crore estate includes a 2,000 sq ft beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house in Mumbai, fixed deposits exceeding Rs 350 crore and a 0.83% stake in Tata Group.

The stake will be transferred to Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, which is expected to be chaired by N Chandrasekaran. The foundation, established in 2022, will boost Tata's charitable initiatives, ensuring the legacy of his philanthropy lives on.