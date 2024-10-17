Funding News

Medprime Technologies bags Pre-Series A funding

Medical device company Medprime Technologies announced the closing of its Pre-series A funding.

The round saw participation from Ashish Kacholia, Co-founder of Hungama Digital and one of India’s top 10 investors.

The raised capital is set to drive Medprime’s growth, with a particular focus on establishing an international market for CILIKA, the company said in a statement. Additionally, it is also set to accelerate the launch of advanced AI modules to enhance its MICALYS platform in India, it added.

“With these additional resources, we will enhance our AI capabilities and improve our manufacturing processes, making our solutions even more accessible,” said Greeshma Unnikrishnan, Co-founder of Medprime Technologies.

“The future of healthcare lies in the convergence of technology and medicine. With Medprime’s approach and their commitment to improving lives, I believe this partnership will lead to significant advancements in medical diagnostics,” said Kacholia.

Other News

TapFin Signs MoU with IIT Bombay

Integrated sustainability tech platform TapFin signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the EV Powertrain Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay).

The collaboration will address the challenges in EV financing and bridge the gap with innovative solutions that make electric vehicle ownership more accessible and discover more commercially viable & sustainable use cases for the deployment of electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with IIT Bombay’s EV Powertrain Lab…mobility. By tapping into the brilliant minds at IIT Bombay, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of EV technology and creating solutions that have a real-world impact”, said Aditya Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, TapFin.

TapFin and IIT Bombay are set to collaborate on joint research and knowledge exchange in the electric vehicle ecosystem, focusing on creating industry-ready solutions. The partnership will enable students from IIT Bombay with an increased exposure to industry trends and challenges, the company added.

Akamai collaborates with Kyndryl

Cloud company Akamai Technologies, Inc. announced collaboration with IT infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl to deliver Micro-Segmentation Implementation Services with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Combining forces, the two companies will be able to provide customers a more seamless option for designing, accelerating, and achieving their Zero Trust, segmentation, and network security objectives, the company said.

Kyndryl Consult Micro-Segmentation Implementation Services and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation help increase cyber resiliency within an organisation’s IT infrastructure by limiting the lateral movement of threats, according to a release shared by the company.

TiE Global Summit 2025 to be held in Jaipur in December 2025

TiE announced that the 10th edition of the TiE Global Summit (TGS) will be hosted by TiE Rajasthan, in December 2025 in Jaipur.

This also coincides with TiE Rajasthan celebrating 25 years of entrepreneurial success, the company said in a statement.

The two-day event is set to bring together a diverse and dynamic community of global investors, entrepreneurs, and TiE members to advance innovation, foster business growth, and create impactful networking opportunities.

This year’s TiE Global Summit 2024 is scheduled from December 9-11 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Center and in Mysore on December 12.

Amazon India launches #AapkeHittMeJaari digital campaign

Amazon India has launched the #AapkeHittMeJaari digital campaign during the Amazon Great Indian Festival to empower and educate customers with critical tools and insights to safeguard against rising cyber frauds and scams.

The campaign is set to create awareness around prevalent scams like phishing, OTP frauds, lottery cons and hiring rackets through relatable, quirky videos.

The videos will spread awareness of phishing and hiring scams, using the backdrops of modern dating woes, office meetings and festive shopping excitement. It will also encourage customers to verify requests.

Beyond entertainment, the campaign is also set to drive home key preventive measures like not sharing CVV/OTP numbers, scrutinising URLs/email headers, and identifying impersonators claiming association with Amazon, the company said.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)