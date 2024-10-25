Swiggy launches ‘International Logins’ for NRIs from 27 countries

IPO-bound ﻿Swiggy﻿ has introduced International Logins, a feature that allows users from 27 countries—including the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the UAE—to access all the offerings on the Swiggy app using their international phone numbers.





According to the company's statement, the feature is permanent and aims to offer a seamless experience while ordering food, shopping on Swiggy’s quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart, and booking tables through Swiggy Dineout.





Payments can be made easily using international credit cards or available UPI options.





“Food and gifts are essential to family gatherings, especially during festivals,” said Phani Kishan, Co-founder and CGO of Swiggy. “With International Login, those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions. This feature, long requested by our international users, is launching just in time for the festive season. Soon, NRIs will also benefit from a new gifting layout, making sending festive gifts or making dinner reservations back home easier.”

Also Read Zomato, Swiggy hike platform fee during festive season

This week the company introduced its latest “Swiggy Seal” initiative, a label awarded to restaurants for maintaining hygiene, food quality and packaging standards.

The SwiggySeal will leverage insights from over 7 million verified customer reviews in the past six months and offer restaurant partners actionable insights on delivery, well-cooked food and quality packaging.

The feature is already live in Pune but will be scaled from November. It is expected to eventually cover 650+ cities.