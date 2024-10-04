Brands
FoodTech

Swiggy launches 10-minute food delivery service

IPO-bound Swiggy said the Bolt feature is currently operational across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

Sai Keerthi112 Stories
Friday October 04, 2024 , 2 min Read

Food delivery platform Swiggy has rolled out a new feature ‘Bolt’ to deliver food in ten minutes.

The option will be accessible within a 2 km radius of the user, and is currently operational across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

Swiggy said that the offering has resulted from partnerships with restaurants that excel in quick order turnarounds and focus on dishes requiring minimal to no preparation time.

Additionally, the IPO-bound company said its delivery partners will not be informed about whether the order being delivered is a Bolt order or a regular order to avoid being penalised or incentivised based on delivery time.

Also Read
Invesco raises valuation of its stake in IPO-bound Swiggy to $13.3B

“Bolt is the next evolution in our mission to provide unmatched convenience. Ten years ago, Swiggy revolutionised food delivery by cutting average wait times to 30 minutes. Now, we’re reducing that wait even further for frequently ordered items like coffee, burgers, ice cream, and biryani, partnering with trusted restaurants to deliver the best food in just 10 minutes,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace, in a statement.

The feature will soon be rolled out in additional areas in the coming weeks and will be displayed in the Food section of the app.

The announcement comes days after Swiggy launched a new service 'Cafe' to offer snacks and beverages with a 15-minute delivery service.

The foodtech startup, which received approval from shareholders to increase the fresh issue size of its IPO to Rs 5,000 crore, grew much slower than its biggest rival Zomato in the first quarter of FY25, with its losses widening by 8.31% to Rs 611 crore from Rs 564.08 crore in FY24.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

