Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Unicommerce clocks 21% YoY jump in net profit in Q2 FY25

SoftBank-backed Unicommerce’s total operating revenue rose during the second quarter, climbing to Rs 29.3 crore compared with Rs 25.9 crore earned in the previous year, financial statements filed by the company showed.

Bhuvana Kamath389 Stories
Unicommerce clocks 21% YoY jump in net profit in Q2 FY25

Monday October 28, 2024 , 2 min Read

Retail and ecommerce enablement SaaS firm ﻿Unicommerce﻿ has reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) in Q2 FY25 to Rs 4.47 crore, up from Rs 3.69 crore earned in the comparable period a year ago.

The SoftBank-backed company’s total operating revenue rose during the second quarter, climbing to Rs 29.3 crore compared with Rs 25.9 crore earned in Q3 FY24, financial statements filed by the company showed. Total income rose to Rs 30.5 crore, up from Rs 27.7 crore in the quarter ended September last year. 

The total expenses rose by 6% YoY to Rs 24.5 crore for the second quarter, compared with Rs 22.9 crore incurred in the previous year. The startup’s employee benefit expenses in the second quarter of 2024 saw a slight YoY decline to Rs 16 crore compared with Rs 17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.  

Since going public in August, the company's share price has climbed from its initial listing price of Rs 108 to Rs 199.5 apiece on the NSE as of October 28. However, the share price is down from the listing price of Rs 235 per share after the IPO, which was among the most subscribed this year.

Founded in 2012, Unicommerce offers SaaS solutions to streamline end-to-end ecommerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces, and logistics providers. Its clients include ﻿﻿Zivame﻿,﻿ ﻿Mamaearth﻿, ﻿Lenskart﻿, ﻿Fabindia﻿, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿, and ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

  • Just In
  • Unicommerce Esloutions PVt Ltd
  • IPO 2024
  • B2B SaaS
  • financial results