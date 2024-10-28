Unicommerce clocks 21% YoY jump in net profit in Q2 FY25

Retail and ecommerce enablement SaaS firm ﻿Unicommerce﻿ has reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) in Q2 FY25 to Rs 4.47 crore, up from Rs 3.69 crore earned in the comparable period a year ago.

The SoftBank-backed company’s total operating revenue rose during the second quarter, climbing to Rs 29.3 crore compared with Rs 25.9 crore earned in Q3 FY24, financial statements filed by the company showed. Total income rose to Rs 30.5 crore, up from Rs 27.7 crore in the quarter ended September last year.

The total expenses rose by 6% YoY to Rs 24.5 crore for the second quarter, compared with Rs 22.9 crore incurred in the previous year. The startup’s employee benefit expenses in the second quarter of 2024 saw a slight YoY decline to Rs 16 crore compared with Rs 17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Since going public in August, the company's share price has climbed from its initial listing price of Rs 108 to Rs 199.5 apiece on the NSE as of October 28. However, the share price is down from the listing price of Rs 235 per share after the IPO, which was among the most subscribed this year.

Founded in 2012, Unicommerce offers SaaS solutions to streamline end-to-end ecommerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces, and logistics providers. Its clients include ﻿﻿Zivame﻿,﻿ ﻿Mamaearth﻿, ﻿Lenskart﻿, ﻿Fabindia﻿, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿, and ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿.