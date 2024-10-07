Zepto finalises new Bengaluru office on the busy Sarjapur road

Zepto employees may soon struggle with peak-hour traffic in Bengaluru as the quick commerce unicorn has finalised and signed a lease agreement to convert Total Mall on Sarjapur Road into its office space, according to people familiar with the matter.

The development was first reported by Moneycontrol. Zepto did not respond to queries sent by YourStory.

According to the report, it has extended the deadline to shift to the new office by February and will move some roles into an ad-hoc office in Bengaluru from November.

Sarjapur Road hosts corporate offices of giants including Walmart, Adobe, and Rubrik, as well as peers Swiggy and Flipkart, among others.

The company confirmed its plans to shift its base from Mumbai to Bengaluru earlier in August. Zepto's tech and product teams were already operating from Bengaluru but now the quick commerce venture plans to house business teams all under one roof.

Zepto has nearly 1,000 employees, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile. It is currently headquartered in Mumbai and has a relatively smaller office in Bengaluru.

These developments come after the company raised close to $1 billion across multiple rounds this year, part of which is expected to be used for expanding the team and operations.