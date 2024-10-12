Zomato independent director Gunjan Soni steps down

Foodtech giant Zomato’s independent director Gunjan Soni has resigned from her position due to increased work commitments, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

“This is to inform the Board that due to my increased work commitments; I hereby tender my resignation as an independent director of the company with effect from close of business hours on October 11, 2024. Consequently, I will also be stepping down as a member of the risk management committee and corporate social responsibility committee of the company,” read her resignation mail.

The BSE filing also stated that Soni confirmed there is “no material reasons for her resignation other than those mentioned in his resignation letter.”

“It was great to partner with Gunjan and a big thanks to her for helping us navigate through the ups and down of the past few years. On behalf of ﻿Zomato﻿, I want to thank Gunjan for her valuable insights and guidance that have been instrumental in our growth. While I will miss her on our board, we understand her constraints and wish her continued success,” said Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato.

Having worked with the team for three years since her appointment in July 2021, she said, “The need to step down stems from increased professional commitments and was a tough decision. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on the Board and I am confident in Zomato’s management team and the company’s future direction.”

Late last month, the company’s Co-founder and Chief People Officer, Akriti Chopra, who had worked with the company since November 2011, resigned with immediate effect.