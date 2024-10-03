Zoom Phone launches in India to offer cloud-based voice communication service

Zoom Video Communications has launched Zoom Phone in India, its first cloud phone solution licensed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Zoom Phone promises to offer reliable, secure, and flexible voice communication features that seamlessly integrate with Zoom Workplace, the company’s open collaboration platform with Zoom AI Companion, said the company in a statement.

Customers can make inbound and outbound calls through the public switched telephone network (PSTN). This means companies can replace their old PBX (private branch exchange) systems and manage all their business communication needs on one platform.

PBX is a private telephone network used within an organisation which allows employees to communicate internally and externally using different communication channels such as voice over IP (VoIP) and traditional PSTN lines. PBX systems manage incoming and outgoing calls, routing them to the appropriate extension within the business.

Zoom's new service also includes AI-powered features such as post-call summaries, voicemail prioritisation, and task extraction, which promise to enhance productivity and ease of use.

“Zoom’s cloud PBX service meets the requirements of India’s Unified Telecom licence which requires building the dedicated local interconnection infrastructure in accordance with the regulatory requirements. This demonstrates Zoom’s commitment to bringing a trusted service that our customers want,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering, Zoom.

“Globally, Zoom Phone saw continued expansion in the market, amassing five Zoom Phone customers with 100k+ seats in Q1 FY25, demonstrating our customers’ trust in Zoom for critical employee and customer experience processes," Sankarlingam added.