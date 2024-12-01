How AI coaches are reshaping education with real-time feedback

UNESCO highlights that artificial intelligence (AI) helps tackle major educational challenges, including limited access to teachers and resources in under-resourced settings. It can make learning more flexible and available to everyone, helping progress toward (Sustainable Development Goal) SDG 4.

AI-powered coaches go beyond textbook learning by immersing learners in real-life scenarios. They offer real-time, tailored feedback, making education more interactive and flexible. Imagine having a tutor that’s available 24/7, adjusting lessons to match your pace, and focusing on areas you need the most help with. That is what AI-powered language coaching brings to the table, transforming traditional learning into something far more dynamic and responsive.

According to the data by Global Market Insights, the AI education market was worth $4 billion in 2022 and is growing over 10% each year. The reason behind this growth is that AI can give instant, personalised feedback, something that traditional classrooms often do not. Natural Language Processing (NLP), a key AI tool, is expected to be worth $20 billion by 2032. AI facilitates learners to understand and improve their language skills like grammar and pronunciation in real-time.

Personalised learning paths

AI coaches create learning journeys by identifying learners’ strengths and weaknesses rather than adopting a uniform educational approach. The personalised approach ensures that learners remain interested and challenged at their appropriate level of learning. This tailored method not only prevents frustration but also enhances learner engagement significantly—by up to 30%, leading to a notable 20% improvement in academic achievements, according to research conducted by McKinsey & Company.

For instance, if a learner excels in vocabulary but struggles with grammar, the AI can offer grammar exercises tailored to their needs while reducing tasks in other areas. This approach enhances learning efficiency and enjoyment by allowing learners to concentrate on areas that require improvement instead of going through content they have already mastered.

Practicing speaking without pressure

For many language learners, speaking is the hardest skill to develop. Without a fluent friend or teacher to practice with, it is tough to gain confidence. AI coaches make this easier by simulating real conversations, and giving instant feedback on pronunciation, grammar, and fluency.

According to Forbes, in countries like India, where only about 30% of people are proficient in English but where English skills are critical for job opportunities, AI can be a game-changer. Practicing with an AI coach means learners can speak without the fear of judgment, making it easier to build confidence.

Making learning more engaging with real-world scenarios

AI language coaches aren’t just about textbook learning—they engage learners in practical, real-world situations. Instead of drilling vocabulary, an AI might help learners practice through casual conversations with friends, interactions with professors, or practicing presentations. These relatable scenarios make the language feel relevant and useful, which helps with retention. When learners see how a language applies in everyday life, they’re more likely to remember it and use it.

Real-time feedback that actually helps

AI coaches give learners immediate feedback, so they can correct mistakes right away. Traditional classrooms often involve delayed feedback, but with AI, learners can make improvements as they go. This instant correction builds confidence and speeds up progress. Research from Stanford University has shown that real-time feedback improves course satisfaction and assignment completion rates, providing the support learners need in the moment.

Opening job opportunities through language skills

Language proficiency can make a big difference in career opportunities. In regions where English is crucial for employment, like India, having strong language skills can impact everything from job interviews to workplace communication. AI-powered language coaches give learners constant practice and personalised help, allowing them to develop the skills needed for real-world situations. For job seekers, this can be a major advantage.

Quality language learning, now accessible to all

One of the biggest benefits of AI language coaches is accessibility. They are bringing quality language education to anyone with a smartphone or internet access. No more dependence on geographic location or limited resources—AI makes education open to a much larger audience. In places where traditional language education is not easily available, AI bridges the gap, offering 24/7 learning opportunities that were once hard to come by.

AI-driven language coaches are more than just tools—they are reshaping the learning experience. By giving learners real-time feedback, adjusting lessons to fit their needs, and providing practical skills that go beyond the classroom, AI is transforming education. As technology evolves, we can expect learning to become even more personalised and inclusive.

(Arpit Mittal is the Founder of SpeakX, an edtech company)