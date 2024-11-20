Swiggy launches kitchen equipment procurement service for restaurants

Food delivery and quick commerce major Swiggy has launched its kitchen equipment procurement service to connect restaurant partners with reliable vendors, it said in a blog post.

The move aims to help restaurant partners source high-quality equipment at competitive prices. This will include freezers, chillers, cookers, microwaves, and more at an exclusive price for restaurants on Swiggy’s platform.

Restaurant partners can sign up via the Swiggy owner app and thereafter vendors will get in touch with them.

Last month, Swiggy launched a “Swiggy Seal” label for restaurants maintaining hygiene, food quality and packaging standards. The initiative uses insights from over 7 million verified customer reviews and offers restaurant partners actionable insights.

Earlier this year, the Sriharsha Majety-led company launched marketing solutions to drive customer engagement for restaurant partners.

This initiative, available to partners across India, is designed to help restaurants enhance their online brand visibility through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The services offered include influencer marketing, targeted social media advertising on Facebook and Instagram, and WhatsApp marketing.

Its peer Zomato had introduced a restaurant services hub to help upcoming quick service restaurants. The service is open to all restaurants pan-India irrespective of their arrangement with Zomato.

Zomato's platform offers help with licensing essentials, including FSSAI registration or renewal, GST registration and trademark registration. It also provides staffing solutions with an option to outsource the entire hiring process and also offers a guarantee period for new employees.