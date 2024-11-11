National Education Day: Edtech entrepreneurs on bridging gaps, building futures

On November 11, National Education Day, we celebrate the legacy of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a visionary leader who recognised the transformative power of education. As we commemorate this day, it’s an opportune moment to reflect on the strides we have made in the sphere of education and the challenges that still lie ahead.

Education, once considered a privilege, is now recognised as a fundamental right. It’s the cornerstone of progress, the catalyst for innovation, and the key to unlocking the boundless potential of every individual.

From the hallowed halls of ancient gurukulas to the cutting-edge classrooms of today, education has evolved, adapting to the changing times while staying true to its core purpose—to enlighten minds and empower souls.

Now, this role is played by educational institutions and edtech companies. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has significantly impacted the way we learn and teach.

Here are some thoughts from edtech leaders on the occasion of National Education Day:

“India is rich in population and resources, and National Education Day reminds us of the increasing accessibility to quality education, supported by the GOI-led digital infrastructure that continues to position us as a globally talent-rich nation. We have progressed from traditional theories to practical learning and are now moving into an outcome-based learning structure, enabling India-origin online skilling and workforce development companies like upGrad to lead the play,” says Mayank Kumar, Co-founder of upGrad.

Kumar adds that while AI is transforming industries worldwide, demand for skills and jobs is also surging in fields like BFSI and the creative sectors, reflecting growing opportunities for Indian talent to transition beyond conventional domains.

“In a world where technology and industries are rapidly transforming, the importance of education and upskilling oneself has never been clearer. We reaffirm our commitment to lifelong learning—a path that never ends, especially in today’s fast-evolving digital world. We are dedicated to helping our learners across the world get ready for the future by mastering the latest skills and marching towards a high-growth career,” observes Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn.

Great Learning co-founder Hari Krishnan Nair notes, “India’s global competitiveness hinges on equipping youth with essential skills. Ensuring accessible and affordable high-quality education is crucial, as highlighted by the National Education Policy (NEP) promoting affordable online degrees. Despite progress, there’s a pressing need for policies that enable youth to acquire in-demand skills, particularly in AI and emerging technologies.”

Nair believes that the educational system must evolve to prepare young Indians to not only adapt but also lead in an AI-driven future, ensuring inclusivity for all economic backgrounds.

“Colleges should be encouraged to connect educational outcomes with employer outcomes; innovate at the intersection of education and employment to develop new approaches to connect learners from low-income and under-privileged communities with education credentials and work experience needed to access upwardly mobile careers; and then, we shall be able to actualise our vision of a Viksit Bharat!” shares Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech.

Rooj thinks that degree apprenticeships seamlessly blend theoretical knowledge with practical acumen, resulting in graduates who possess not only a formal degree but also the practical skills that make them immediately productive.

“On this National Education Day, let’s reflect on the evolving landscape of higher education and the role of new-age institutions in shaping the future. These universities play an important role in pioneering a shift towards a world where students don’t have to leave India for a world-class, future-focused education. These institutions prioritise multidisciplinary learning, practical skills, and industry connections, ensuring graduates are prepared not just for jobs, but for impactful global careers,” says Siddharth Shahani, Co-founder and Executive President, ATLAS SkillTech University.

Shahani believes that by empowering students with an entrepreneurial mindset and a focus on real-world problem-solving, new-age universities are cultivating a generation of leaders ready to shape a brighter future.

Newton School co-founder Nishant Chandra highlights, “Education has the power to open doors to real-world opportunities, but it must evolve to meet the fast-changing world we live in. In a country like India, where young people are full of talent and ambition, we need an education system that goes beyond textbooks and equips students with skills that are needed in today’s industries.”

Chandra explains that by focusing on skill-based learning that delivers real results, opportunities can be created for students from all backgrounds. “When our education system aligns with what the world needs, we can change not only individual lives but also the future of our country,” he adds.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, remarks, “We must prioritise hands-on experience through internships and apprenticeships, ensuring students acquire the practical skills necessary for the evolving job market. By integrating vocational training into mainstream education and removing barriers between theoretical knowledge and practical application, we can nurture a generation of graduates who are both employable and capable of driving innovation and growth in our economy.”

Saxena adds that the collective aim should be to create an inclusive educational landscape that ensures every student has access to high-quality resources and opportunities for skill development, allowing society to fully harness the potential of its youth and contribute meaningfully to India’s progress.

"High-quality education is not only a fundamental right but also the cornerstone of a stronger India. This National Education Day, we celebrate the transformative power of education in unlocking every child’s potential and reaffirm our mission to transform India, one school at a time. Through AI-driven solutions like the intelligent TECHBOOK, LEAD Group is making personalised and immersive learning a reality in classrooms nationwide. Our commitment to innovative, multi-modal education that sparks curiosity and prepares students for 21st-century careers is stronger than ever!" notes Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group.