Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 820 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath recently showcased the exhibition titled Timeless Treasures: A Tribute to Artistic Journey, with 180 artworks by 70 artists. See Part I of our coverage here, along with curator insights.

Also Read From FinTechs to EVs: 15 trailblazing Indian startups of 2023

The exhibition of paintings and sketches is the first in a series that celebrates artists who have helped shape Karnataka’s artistic landscape. Subsequent exhibitions will include sculptures, prints, and other art mediums.

“Curation of an exhibition usually starts with conceptualising an idea. We think of the story we want to tell, how best can we say it, what art works are required to say it, and what sort of interpretation devices to use to communicate the story,” Dr. Vijayashree CS, Curator at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath Museum, tells YourStory.

The curatorial team brainstorms on all this and more. “Sometimes we have the luxury of time, but more often than not we are racing against time,” she adds.

Vijayashree calls for more art appreciation in society through constant public engagement and exchanges. “In school, art appreciation should be part of the curriculum. From a young age, we must inculcate interest in art among children,” she emphasises.

She suggests that people should visit art institutions, museums, and heritage spaces more frequently. “The art fraternity must also reflect upon itself and be more inclusive,” she says.

“Art, artist, society, people – we are all one unit. One cannot exist independent of the other,” she affirms.

Also Read Cracking the code: These Indian women aced the game of technology in 2023

Vijayashree is working on a number of other projects we well. For example, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath has the largest collection of artworks by Russian philosopher, artist and heritage advocate Nicholas Roerich in India.

“We have planned a special exhibition titled Vspominaya Roerich @ 150 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Nicholas Roerich,” she describes.

Next year will be celebrated as the Year of Roerich. A number of seminars, events, and travelling exhibition will be part of the activities.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath had closed its museums for renovation and upkeep. “We will open shortly, with monthly lectures, workshops, and other events as part of the museum outreach program,” Vijayashree says, encouraging everyone to come to the museum and participate.

She also observes a number of career options available today in the art world, in addition to being an artist. “The arts and heritage sector is a very promising area now,” she says.

“There is a general awakening on the importance of art, culture and heritage. There are so many avenues one can venture into,” she adds, citing heritage management, museum studies, exhibition and spatial designing, and arts management as some domains to explore.

Also Read Top 10 books of 2023 for entrepreneurs

Vijayashree also offers tips for aspiring artists. “Be responsive, be reflective. There is so much happening around us,” she suggests.

“Be sensitive and engage with society and the environment. Let it reflect in your work. As important as it is to hone your skill, you should also not forget your individual expressive selves,” Vijayashree signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.)