Tiger Global-backed CleverTap's CEO Sidharth Malik steps down

﻿CleverTap﻿'s Global CEO Sidharth Malik has stepped down from his role. Co-founder Sunil Thomas has taken over the firm's leadership as the chief executive officer.

"Sidharth Malik stepped down in July, 2024 due to personal reasons. We are grateful for his contributions over the last three years and wish him the best in his future endeavors. Sunil Thomas, CleverTap’s Co-founder and Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO," CleverTap said in a statement.

"Since the founders have always been closely involved in the business, this transition has been seamless, and we remain committed to serving our customers and stakeholders with the same dedication as always," it added.

Malik, who was appointed as the global CEO in 2021, previously served as the chief revenue officer at Freshworks. He also had professional stints at Akamai Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

During this time, Co-founder Thomas transitioned to the role of executive chairman to lead long-term strategic initiatives and international growth.

Founded in 2013 by Anand Jain, Sunil Thomas, and Suresh Kondamudi, CleverTap is a customer engagement and retention platform,, which help brands maximise user lifetime value. The platform enables businesses to convert, retain, and grow their mobile user base by providing personalised experiences and real-time analytics. Its clientele include Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John’s, and Tesco.

In 2022, the Mountain View-California-based firm raised $105 million in a Series D funding round led by CDPQ, with additional participation from IIFL’s Asset Management Company Tech Fund, and existing backers Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners.