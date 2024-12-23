US President-elect Donald Trump appointed former Andreessen Horowitz partner Sriram Krishnan as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House.

“Sriram Krishnan will serve as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy,” said Trump in a post on social media platform X.

He added, “Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in A.I., and help shape and coordinate A.I. policy across Government, including working with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.”

🇺🇸 I'm honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with @DavidSacks.



Thank you @realDonaldTrump for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/kw1n0IKK2a — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) December 22, 2024

"I'm honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with David Sacks," Krishnan said in a post on X.

Previously, Krishnan had led the product and engineering teams at prominent tech firms, including X, Meta, and Snap. He began his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure and has also been a personal investor in several technology companies.

Earlier in November, the former partner at Andreessen Horowitz had left the venture capital firm after four years.

While announcing his exit from the firm, Krishnan, in an X post said, “After 4 years at a16z, I’m leaving the firm at the end of the year to start a new adventure! What’s next? I’ll have more on that in a bit but it’s obvious we are living through a unique moment in history. I’m going to be jumping all into something I’ve wanted to spend my energy on. More on that in the coming months.”

