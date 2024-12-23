Enlighten Angel Fund, an early-stage startup fund, has raised Rs 100 crore from Limited Partners (LPs) for its Fund 1, besides receiving the SEBI approval to operate as an Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) in the first week of December 2024.

The company in a statement said it is now rebranding itself as Enlighten Capital to reflect its transformation into a full-fledged micro VC fund.

Enlighten Capital has also initiated fundraising for its Rs 100 crore greenshoe option aimed to bolster its support for India’s emerging entrepreneurs. The fund is set to prioritise emerging technologies and disruptive startups, aligning with the nation’s vision for innovation and sustainable development.

"Our focus is on sectors driving change – Emerging Technologies, Smart Manufacturing, Mobility and Fintech. These industries hold immense potential for growth and societal impact, and we’re thrilled to support the bold innovators leading this charge," added Arvind Subramaniam, General Partner at Enlighten Capital.

Also Read BigBasket bets on speedy food delivery; The evolution of venture capital

General Partner Koushik Shekar added, "We believe in the transformative power of startups to shape the future of India. Through Enlighten Capital, we are dedicated to creating a positive impact in the ecosystem by supporting founders who are building solutions that matter."

Enlighten Capital is led by General Partners Koushik Shekar and Arvind Subramaniam, with a Partner team of Goutham Sekhar, Snehali Mansingh Khamkar, and Rohit Mohan.

Koushik started his career in technology with Sutherland and CITI and later pivoted to consulting and angel investing. Arvind Subramaniam, hailing from Coimbatore, is an entrepreneur and operator-turned-venture capitalist with an exit.