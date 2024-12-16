Preeti Lobana, a seasoned executive working at Google for nearly nine years, has been elevated to country head and vice president of Google India.

“Following my eight-plus incredible years at Google, leading customer-centric solutions, I am filled with gratitude and excitement to start my next chapter in a new capacity as Country Manager and Vice President for Google India,” she said in a LinkedIn post.

This development follows nearly five months after Sanjay Gupta, the former country head and vice president of Google India, was promoted to president of the Asia-Pacific region.

“Preeti’s leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our engagement with India’s unique ecosystem, leveraging AI advancements like Gemini to accelerate digital inclusion and unlock unprecedented economic opportunities for every Indian,” remarked Gupta, announcing the development in a LinkedIn post.

Lobana mentioned in her post, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment to shape the future with AI, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for businesses to boost productivity, solve critical challenges, and create innovative solutions.”

In her new role, Lobana will work closely with Roma Datta Chobey, who served as interim country manager and will continue as managing director for Google India’s digital native industries.

Lobana began her journey at Google in 2016 as director of APAC customer experience. After serving in this role for just over three years, she transitioned to senior director of ads customer care. Most recently, she served as vice president for publishers, partners, and ads content teams, gTech, for slightly more than three years before being elevated to country head and vice president.

Before joining Google, she worked with NatWest Group, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, and ANZ Grindlays Bank.

Meanwhile, late last month, the tech giant appointed Mitul Shah, a former Apple India leader, as managing director for its devices and services business, to spearhead Pixel’s sales and expansion efforts in India.