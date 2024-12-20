Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 20, 2024)

Other news

NueGo partners with CheckMyBus to offer green intercity bus services

Nuego, an electric intercity bus service from GreenCell Mobility, has partnered with CheckMyBus, a leading bus travel metasearch platform, to promote intercity bus travel for both international and domestic guests in India. This collaboration aims to provide an eco-friendly and sustainable travel experience.

With a network connecting over 100 cities across India, this partnership will make NueGo’s extensive network easily accessible on the CheckMyBus platform, enabling global travelers to discover and explore destinations across the country.

"Partnering with CheckMyBus allows NueGo to connect with global travelers from over 100 countries, offering them a premium intercity bus experience in India that prioritiaes sustainability. Together, we are embracing greener alternatives and contributing to a better future," said Devndra Chawla, MD and CEO - GreenCell Mobility.

Kissht onboards Sachin Tendulkar as strategic investor and brand ambassador

Digital lending platform Kissht has announced a long term association with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a strategic investor and its brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Kissht’s journey to accelerate business growth and strengthen its offerings around credit financing.

“While choosing the first face of the brand, we wanted someone who would not only showcase trust and dependability but also represent our core propositions of speed and transparency. As a brand made in India, designed to serve Indians, being represented by the an icon of the sport that every Indian swears by, is a moment of pride for the Kissht family,” said Ranvir Singh, Founder and CEO, Kissht.

By leveraging technology and data-driven insights, Kissht provides quick, secure, and hassle-free access to credit, enabling individuals to meet their personal and professional aspirations.

RapidShyp partners with Delhivery, offers express services across India

Ecommerce shipping platform RapidShyp has announced a strategic partnership with Delhivery. Through this collaboration, RapidShyp will now offer Delhivery’s express services across 18,700 pin codes, enhancing its last-mile delivery services.

Delhivery’s network will allow RapidShyp’s customers to get faster deliveries to even the most remote parts of the country. This nationwide reach empowers brands to serve a broader customer base while maintaining operational efficiency.

"Delhivery's expansive infrastructure and RapidShyp's technology will provide brands with a robust logistics solution at every growth phase," said Ravi Goel, RapidShyp's Chief Business Officer.

