As Indian states compete to become the next technology and startup hub, Rajasthan is positioning itself for a major transformation. With its strategic location, rich cultural heritage, and growing infrastructure, the state is breaking away from its traditional image of being just a tourism destination.

Rajasthan has already demonstrated its commitment to nurturing innovation through initiatives like iStart, which has supported over 5,100 registered startups including more than 1,700 women-led ventures with funding opportunities up to Rs 25 lakh.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, held from December 9-December 11 at Jaipur Exhibition Convention Centre, showcased this vision of a new Rajasthan, bringing together stakeholders across the innovation ecosystem.

A champion's perspective on leadership

In a candid fireside chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Col Rajyavardhan Rathore drew parallels between his diverse roles as an army officer, Olympic medallist, and now as Rajasthan's Minister for Industries and Commerce.

“There is a commonality between the army, sports, and what I am doing today. In the army, you fight for the flag, for the country. In sports, you fight for the flag, for the country. And in a true sense, if this political arena is pure then you fight for the country and the people,” he said, emphasising the importance of purpose-driven leadership.

Breaking bureaucratic barriers

Addressing the state's development challenges, Col Rathore emphasised the need for innovative governance. "We have to close the Red Feeta Shahi (red-tapism)," he stated, highlighting recent policy reforms in land allocation.

The government has introduced direct land allocation for businesses and lottery systems for MSMEs to keep rates affordable, moving away from the traditional auction system that often favoured real estate speculators over genuine entrepreneurs.

Global ambitions, local solutions

What sets Rajasthan's new approach apart is its global outlook combined with local strengths. “When we went to Switzerland and other countries, I am telling you from the bottom of my heart that those countries were surprised that there is something other than tourism in Rajasthan," Col Rathore shared. He outlined opportunities across sectors, from electric vehicles and engineering near Gurgaon to petrochemical parks near the refinery, showcasing Rajasthan's diverse potential.

The summit, which saw participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked a significant step in Rajasthan's journey toward becoming a key player in India's digital transformation.

Col Rathore summed up his vision with a powerful philosophy. “First we must invest in our dreams and then we must invest in our teams to create that dream,” he said, setting the tone for Rajasthan's ambitious future.