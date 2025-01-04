Education, exposure, ecosystems: India Art Festival exhibitors call for more art appreciation

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 830 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The fourth Bengaluru edition of the India Art Festival (IAF) wrapped up recently at the Palace Grounds. The Mumbai edition will be on January 23-26 (see our coverage of three editions of IAF Bengaluru here).

“One of the unique features of the Bengaluru edition this time was the showcase, Shaping Horizons: Iconic Innovators of Karnataka. It was appreciated hugely by everyone. People could see artworks of 30 senior artists from across Karnataka under one roof, which is very rare,” IAF founder and managing director Rajendra Patil tells YourStory.

Artworks from over 30 galleries and 350 artists were exhibited in Bengaluru. Artists came from 30 cities across India, with a wide selection of displays: paintings, sculptures, photographs, ceramics, mixed media works, carpet art, and installations.

“Art is my path to healing. After a personal tragedy, I found solace in carpet art, which touched me in ways a regular canvas could not,” Bengaluru-based artist Fannan Raza recalls.

Through carpet art, he aims to connect with others who have also lost loved ones or faced hardships. The artworks enable viewers to experience Persian interiors as well as offer tactile engagement for deeper connection, and are priced from Rs 8,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

“Art is a language that speaks when words fall short, it is a way to capture emotions and tell stories. Through my art, I explore the connection between the human spirit and the natural world around us,” Bengaluru-based artist Kajal Ankush explains.

She has exhibited her works earlier at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, collaborated with other artists at Yuvaka Sanga Gallery, and participated in the annual Chitra Santhe art fair. “Each step has brought me closer to finding my voice as an artist,” she adds.

At IAF, Ankush presented a series called Soulscapes, with conceptual portraits using elements of nature to represent feelings like hope, longing and freedom. Her artworks are priced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

“Art can provoke thought, inspire change, and foster a sense of connection and understanding among people. Ultimately, art is both a personal and collective journey, a way to make sense of the world and our place within it,” nature artist Sandipa Roy describes.

Through her paintings, she aims to create a bridge between human beings and wild animals. Her artworks are priced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

“Art is a reflection of who I am, capturing the essence of my experiences and perspectives. More than that, art is deeply therapeutic—it heals, inspires, and connects me to my truest self. Through art, I find freedom and purpose,” explains artist-curator Chandni Aggarwal, founder of Meraki Art House.

Her art journey began right from childhood. “In Class 10, my first painting was auctioned through UNICEF, marking the beginning of my professional journey,” she recalls.

She graduated from College of Art, Delhi, and has participated in over 35 exhibitions over the years. She has been a regular exhibitor at IAF and Heart of Art festivals, with artworks priced from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

“Art opens a door to what lies within – the layers of the soul we rarely explore. It is about speaking without words, connecting us through meaning and beauty,” artist Rishil Raja explains.

At IAF, he presented his Wild Series paintings, exploring the resilience of the female being with the tiger as a symbol. His artworks are priced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

All the artists call for greater appreciation for art in society. This requires a multifaceted approach, according to Hyderabad-based artist Annarapu Narender.

“There should be celebration of cultural diversity to break the elitist barriers surrounding art. Leveraging technology for interactive experiences can also bring art closer to people and foster a greater appreciation for its cultural significance,” he suggests.

Isha Valentine calls for the facilitation of the growth of artists who also create artworks that run contrary to popular and commercial demands. Art and art history should be made more accessible to the public so they can understand art better, be curious, and raise questions.

“Art is seen as entertainment, but it should also be seen as purposeful and meaningful. Social media platforms can be effective here to convey this message,” she adds.

Art is seen as a hobby, but should also be recognised as a cultural treasure, according to Chandni Aggarwal. “India, with its rich artistic heritage, is at risk of losing this legacy if the value of art is not preserved and nurtured,” she cautions.

“Introducing art education at an early age can help cultivate a deeper understanding of its importance and foster a culture of originality and creativity, rather than simply following fleeting trends,” she advises.

She also urges artists to stay authentic and inspire society to hold art in higher regard. “Art should be seen not just as a luxury but as an essential reflection of our history, identity, and imagination,” she affirms.

Ria Aboobakar, an artist and HR expert, calls for greater access to art education and increased support for local artists. “More art grants can help cultivate a deeper appreciation for art in India,” she says.

“Art also needs to be accessible. It should not be perceived as elitist, which does tend to happen frequently. Everyone should be able to experience the joy of creation. We need more such interfaces like IAF,” suggests Bengaluru-based artist Susan Mary Halfhide, who is also a designer and hospitality professional.

Coimbatore-based artist Sathya Gowthaman calls for greater support from governments and private sector organisations to improve art appreciation. “Art history should be made an integral part of the school curriculum,” she advises.

Art exhibitions and festivals need to be held in public locations like parks, markets, and art centres. Free or low-cost entry to museums and art galleries should be offered on special days, and online platforms can promote art education to wider audiences.

Governments should allocate funds for art restoration and preservation of cultural heritage sites. “Our country is really lagging behind in this though ours is the one of most culturally rich countries,” Gowthaman laments.

Rishil Raja recommends support of more spaces for artists to thrive and to promote community engagement. “Art should be seen as a medium of thought exchange, beyond the confines of consumerism. Conversations around art should become more mainstream,” he says.

“To encourage art appreciation, we need to bring art closer to people. Schools can include art more actively in their curriculum. Social media is also a powerful tool to help people connect with art in a personal and relatable way,” Kajal Ankush recommends.

Through inclusive education, vibrant public projects, and community ties, art's magic can be unlocked, according to Fannan Raza. “Showcasing diverse forms in welcoming spaces creates a symphony of love and understanding, touching hearts of every age,” he suggests.

Sandipa Roy suggests inclusion of hands-on creative activities in schools. Murals, sculptures, and installations should be featured in public spaces like parks, streets, and community centres.

“Having personally been involved in a couple of mural projects, I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact they have on the community. Making art visible and accessible to everyone can help integrate it into daily life and spark interest,” Roy signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at IAF Bengaluru.)