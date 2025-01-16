Ozonetel launches CXi Agents to transform CX with autonomous AI

Ozonetel, an industry-leading provider of unified customer experience intelligence platform (oneCXi), today announced the launch of CXi Agents, a breakthrough innovation that enables organizations to build and deploy autonomous AI agents for transforming customer experience.

Despite increased investments in AI, businesses struggle to deliver personalized experiences due to siloed applications and fragmented customer data across CRM, CCaaS, CPaaS and the marketing stack. Traditional AI solutions operating on these disparate applications provide insights that lack context across the customer lifecycle and the ability to drive meaningful actions. This CX divide puts billions in global revenue at risk due to poor experiences.

CXi Agents, integral to the oneCXi platform, revolutionize how businesses orchestrate customer experiences by combining the power of autonomous AI with deep customer context. These AI agents seamlessly automate complex workflows, provide real-time conversational insights, and improve business processes.

Organizations can build their own CXi Agents or deploy pre-built ones for specific use cases, integrating them effortlessly with their existing CCaaS and customer engagement platforms. Each CXi Agent executes a specialized task for which they are trained, without any human intervention.

With native AI models purpose-built for CX, underlying data does not need to be structured. CXi Agents can extract insights from unstructured conversation data instantly and add value at every customer touchpoint.

“With CXi Agents, we’re democratizing AI and making its transformative power accessible to organizations of all sizes,” said Chaitanya Chokkareddy, Chief Technology Officer at Ozonetel. “CXi Agents are helping organizations bridge the knowing-doing gap in CX and turn every conversation into a strategic advantage. It’s the new source of truth - revealing not just what customers say but what they truly need. This launch marks a significant milestone in our vision to orchestrate intelligent experiences.”

CXi Agents is part of oneCXi's comprehensive AI product portfolio that includes CXi Agent Studio, Voice of Customer, Quality Audit Automation, Agent Assist, Conversational Bots, and Knowledge Base.

The key highlights of CXi Agents include:

Intelligent workflow automation : Purpose-built AI agents for customer journey, collections, product inquiries, cart abandonment, KYC and other business processes.

Real-time conversational intelligence : Specialized AI agents for SWOT analysis, SPAM detection, and voicemail detection that generate actionable insights for better decisions.

Seamless integration: Connects easily with any third-party CCaaS and customer engagement platform and native compatibility with the comprehensive oneCXi platform ecosystem.

Ozonetel’s oneCXi helps enterprises engage, convert, and retain customers, at scale. The AI-engineered platform empowers businesses to orchestrate journeys across a multitude of touchpoints, power billions of personalized conversations, and gain a 360º view of customers across the lifecycle. As many 3,500+ global brands trust the oneCXi platform to capture the pulse of customers, drive cohesive experiences, and increase lifetime value.