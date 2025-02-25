Assam is set for a significant investment boost with the signing of 28 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1,24,335 crore at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event aims to foster innovation and sustainable development in the state.

The agreements, which were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cover a wide range of sectors, including renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and skill development.

On Tuesday, the first day of the Summit, a significant partnership was established with Singapore's Ministry of Trade & Industry to improve nursing talent and skill development. Furthermore, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will join forces on crucial developmental projects in health and agriculture, while Japan’s ASEAN One Co. Ltd. will establish a skills training institute.

Multiple Japanese entities—including Meiko Career Partners, Spice Lemon, and MIRAI Japanese Learning Center—have also agreed to establish a Japanese language institute in the state to support workforce development.





Some of India’s largest conglomerates and global investors have pledged major investments in Assam as well. Key signings include Vedanta Group (Oil & Gas Sector); Adani Group (City Gas and Infrastructure); PNB Investment Services Ltd. (Alternate Investment Fund in Assam); Tata Power, Greenko Energies, JSW Energy, and Welspun New Energy (Renewable Energy & Pump Storage Projects); DP World (Development of Gati Shakti Infrastructure); Welspun World (High-quality pipes and water storage tanks) and Essar Group & AM Green (India) Pvt Ltd. (Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Projects).

The education and healthcare sectors also saw significant commitments, with Human Potential Development Science Infotech Pvt Ltd. and Gaveshna University set to establish universities in Assam. Additionally, Lilavati Foundation LLP and Global Health Ltd. (Medanta) will set up multi-specialty hospitals, strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

The hospitality sector also received a boost, with MoUs for a five-star hotel by JB Marriot and a luxury resort by Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd. Meanwhile, Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt Ltd. will invest in two tea tourism projects to enhance Assam’s tourism appeal.

February 26 will see some additional MoUs being signed to enhance Assam’s industrial and skill development ecosystem.

ITE Education Services is set to partner up with Assam Skill University and OIL India to advance vocational training. Some other planned industrial investments include Star Cements Ltd. (Cement Clinker & Grinding Plant) and Matheson Hydrogen Pvt Ltd. (Grey Hydrogen & Steam Production).

With these strategic investments, Assam is positioning itself as a hub for industrial innovation, sustainable development, and global partnerships, paving the way for accelerated economic growth in the state.