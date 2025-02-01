Budget will focus on fulfilling aspirations of poor, farmers, women and youth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive Union Budget, which took her closer to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s record of presenting 10 Budgets over two terms.

Amid a lot of din, the Finance Minister opened her 2025 Budget speech in the Parliament by emphasising that this year's Budget continues the government's efforts to accelerate growth and secure inclusive development.

"The Budget aims to invigorate private sector investments, uplift household sentiments, bolster power of India's rising middle class," she said.

"It focuses on fulfilling the aspirations of the poor, farmers, women and youth, representing the core values of GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari Shakti)."

In the beginning of her Budget speech, the Finance Minister quoted Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao and said, "Desamante matti kaadoi, desamante manushuloi (A nation is not made of soil; it is made of its people.)"

Later, while presenting the direct tax proposals, the FM continued her tradition of drawing from Tamil classic, Thirukkural and recited this couplet:

Vaannokki Vazhum Ulagellam Mannavan

Kolnokki Vazhun Kudi





(Just as living beings live expecting rains, citizens live expecting good governance.)

Earlier this morning, the Finance Minister arrived in Parliament, wearing a white saree with Madhubani art, carrying the digital bahi-khata, wrapped in red cloth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with President Droupadi Murmu

According to news reports, the saree is a gift from 2021 Padma Shri awardee and artist Dulari Devi who had requested the FM to wear the saree for the Budget as a tribute to Madhubani art during their meeting at the Mithila Art Institute in Madhubani, Bihar.

On Friday, President Droupaudi Murmu, in her customary pre-Budget address to the Joint Session of Parliament, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to steering India towards becoming the world’s third largest economy.

Mentioning the “middle class” seven times, the president reiterated, “The economic progress of a nation like India is defined by the aspirations of the middle class and the fulfilment of those aspirations. The bigger the dreams of the middle class are, the higher the nation soars. It is my government that has, for the first time, openly acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of the middle class on every occasion.”

She also paid tributes to “nari shakti” and outlined the government’s emphasis on women-led development through various schemes such as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Bima Sakhi, Lakhpati Didi, Krishi Sakhi and Drone Didi Yojana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his speech at the Budget session by invoking Goddess Lakshmi and said, “I pray that every poor and middle class community of the country should be blessed with the special blessings of Maa Lakshmi.”

Setting the tone for the Budget session, the Prime Minister said the government is moving ahead in mission mode towards all-round development, whether it’s geographically, socially, or in the context of different economic levels.

The PM said the Budget session will also focus on "reform, perform, and transform", and added that all MPs will contribute to strengthening the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Emphasising his government’s focus on women, he said the Budget session will see the re-establishment of the pride of nari shakti. "Many important decisions will be taken to ensure that every woman gets a respectable life without any discrimination of caste and creed and equal rights,” he said.

On Friday, the Finance Minister tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 in both houses of the Parliament. It highlighted the need for strategic and prudent policy management, along with strengthening domestic fundamentals, to navigate global challenges.

According to the Economic Survey, India is expected to record a GDP growth of 6.3-6.8% in the financial year 2025-26, on the back of strong fundamentals, calibrated fiscal consolidation, and stable private consumption.

(The copy was updated.)