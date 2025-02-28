What's happening at DevSparks Pune? Here's the full agenda

Developers, tech leaders, and builders—are you ready?

This Saturday, DevSparks Pune is set to bring together over 500+ developers, innovators, and tech leaders at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune for a full day of tech insights, networking, and hands-on learning.

What is DevSparks?

DevSparks 2025 is a nationwide movement to empower India’s developer ecosystem with emerging tech solutions, next-gen innovations, tech insights and resources and more—thereby supercharging the process of building global products out of India.

The upcoming Pune edition will feature AI pioneers, deep tech experts, and global leaders who are pushing the boundaries of technology. Expect fireside chats, panels, lightning talks, and masterclasses—all designed to give you actionable takeaways to build, innovate, and grow.

Here’s the full agenda—mark your calendars and make sure you don't miss it.

Sign up for free here.

Here are the major highlights:

AI for business impact: What devs need to know about driving product growth

Speaker: Akash Sureka, Strategic Advisor & Entrepreneur; Ex-MD, JP Morgan Chase

How can developers move beyond coding to drive real business impact? This conversation offers a 360-degree view of leveraging AI/ML for product growth and career acceleration. Learn how tech leaders think, what businesses need, and how to align your dev skills with high-impact outcomes.

Deep dive: AI-powered products for India’s Internet economy

Speakers:

Anil Phulpagar, AI Tech Evangelist

Dibyanshu Dwivedi, Principal Architect - AI ML, Persistent Systems

Yogesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Unthinkable Solutions

Pinaki Laskar, Director, FishEyeBox AI

India’s AI revolution is happening now! From fintech to agritech, ecommerce to manufacturing, startups are integrating AI to boost efficiency and scale. This session will break down how AI is shaping India’s digital economy, with real-world use cases you can learn from.

Solving real-world problems with AI, with inventor Gaurav Tripathi

Speaker: Gaurav Tripathi, Co-founder, InnoPlexus

With 145+ AI/ML patents, Gaurav Tripathi has built some of the most cutting-edge AI solutions. In this power-packed session, he’ll reveal how developers can leverage AI and GPU infrastructure to build high-impact solutions that solve real-world challenges.

A view from the top: Introducing devs to the future of software

Speaker: Anupam Mishra, Director, Solution Architecture, AWS India and South Asia

GenAI and LLMs are transforming software development. What’s next? This talk will dive into the latest AI-driven trends, from automated code generation to accelerated development cycles. Get a front-row seat to the future of software development and how you can get ahead.

GCCs and developers: Driving India’s tech growth

Speakers:

Saj Sekhon, CTO, Group Functions Technology & Head of Group Functions Tech, APAC, UBS

Manoj Garg, DevOps CoE Lead, NatWest Group

Monika Potharkar, Executive Director (Director, FSS & GIC Site Lead), General Mills

India’s GCC (Global Capability Centers) ecosystem is booming, offering R&D, innovation, and global tech leadership opportunities. This panel breaks down how developers can leverage GCCs for career growth, cutting-edge projects, and high-impact roles.

Emerging technology spotlight: Deep tech innovations for devs

Speakers:

Dr Ruchi Saxena, Founder-Director, Caerobotics

Arun Vaswani, Founder & CTO, Augmentastic

Pushkar Pradhan, Associate Director, PwC India

The deep tech era is here! From robotics and blockchain to spacetech and beyond, this panel will explore how developers can break into deep tech, upskill, and start building on cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future.

How to unlock value using data cloud and AI

Speaker: Rahul Jain, Director - Data Practice, Snowflake

Data is the new oil, but how do you refine it into value? This hands-on masterclass will guide developers through modern data platforms, next-gen AI architectures, and how Snowflake is helping businesses unlock new opportunities using AI-driven insights.

Beyond coding: How GCCs are shaping the future of tech innovation

Speaker: Viji George, Board Member, Country Head, Nutrien Ag Solutions

GCCs are no longer just support centres—they’re driving AI, blockchain, cloud, and cybersecurity innovations at a global scale. This insightful fireside chat will explore how GCCs are becoming innovation hubs, and what it means for developers looking to scale their impact.

Are you ready for DevSparks 2025? Join us on March 1, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.

Secure your spot now!