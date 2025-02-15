Elliott Hill: From company intern to Nike CEO in 36 years

Elliott Hill’s journey is the kind of story that makes you believe in the power of dreams. Starting as an intern at Nike in 1988, he’s now the company’s President and CEO in 2025. That’s 36 years of passion, and hard work that staying true to your vision can take you to incredible heights.

Hill didn’t just climb the corporate ladder; he rewrote the rules. Along the way, he became a living example of Nike’s core values: innovation, determination, and the courage to push limits. His story isn’t just inspiring—it’s a reminder that no dream is too big if you’re willing to do the work and stay focused.

But this isn’t just a personal win, it’s a celebration of what happens when you commit to your goals. So, let's explore Hill's career journey.

An intern to remember

Elliott Hill's path to Nike's top job started with a solid education: a Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University and an MBA from Ohio University. Fresh out of school in 1988, he landed an internship at Nike, working in apparel sales.

This internship was a game-changer. It gave him firsthand experience in the company's work, especially in sales and customer connections. Just a year later, in 1989, Hill moved into Sports Graphics Sales, and by 1991, he was managing major sports organisations in the Team Sales division.

This role was key because it allowed him to build strong relationships with important players in the sports world. He learned the ins and outs of the competitive sportswear market and how to manage partnerships to grow Nike's influence. His talent for this kind of work helped him quickly climb the ladder.

Climbing the leadership ladder

By 1996, Hill moved into sales management, and two years later, he was appointed Director of the Team Sports Division. This position allowed him to demonstrate his leadership capabilities while driving Nike’s strategic growth in the sports apparel market.

Over the years, Hill took on more responsibilities, eventually securing global experience. As Vice President of EMEA Sales and Retail, he led Nike's expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, gaining invaluable international market insights.

In 2018, Hill reached a major milestone in his career when he became President of Consumer and Marketplace. He oversaw both Nike and the Jordan Brand’s commercial and marketing operations.

Under his leadership, Nike’s revenue surged, surpassing $39 billion. Hill’s ability to steer the firm's massive global footprint to new heights cemented his status as one of the company's key executives.

A comeback as CEO

After a successful run at Nike, Elliott Hill retired in 2020. But his story doesn't end there! He made a comeback in 2024, stepping into the role of President and CEO. His return is perfectly timed, as Nike is currently navigating some tricky waters, like slowing sales and tough competition.

Former CEO John Donahoe recognised Hill's vast experience and leadership skills, confidently stating that Hill is the ideal person to lead Nike into its next chapter.

His deep understanding of Nike's operations, from making products to figuring out global markets, makes him perfectly suited for the CEO role. And finally, his ability to build strong relationships with important people in the industry, like athletes like Michael Jordan has been essential to his rise.

The takeaway

Elliott Hill's journey to CEO is a powerful symbol of Nike's evolution. From intern to leader, his career reflects the company's commitment to nurturing talent and embracing innovation. His journey inspires aspiring professionals that success is built through years of perseverance, leadership, and the ability to adapt to ever-changing market demands. As Hill prepares to lead Nike into its next era, the future looks bright for the iconic brand he has helped shape.