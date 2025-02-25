Putting your data to work: An exclusive masterclass with Snowflake at DevSparks Pune

Businesses are always looking for ways to leverage their data and gain a competitive edge. Data has been hailed as the backbone of businesses, and the lifeblood of an organisation. But what can data truly do?

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in every industry makes unearthing the true power of data more important than ever. Harnessing data’s true potential is imperative for businesses to stay agile and ahead of the curve. Developers must learn to put their data to work and navigate the dynamic AI and data landscape. What tools will they require? How can they upskill to stay relevant? What opportunities are available to them?

Snowflake has the answer to all these questions. Rahul Jain, Data Engineering Manager, Snowflake, is hosting a masterclass on March 1 at DevSparks Pune, 2025, titled ‘How to Unlock Value Using Data Cloud and AI’. The session dives deep into the modern data ecosystem - the tools, infrastructure, and applications - that handle the entire data lifecycle, and its impact on AI-driven enterprises. Jain will also highlight how Snowflake’s Data Cloud can extract the maximum value from data by breaking down silos, simplifying architectures, reducing complexities through automation - all while offering a seamless experience to users.

Why should you attend?

This session will help organisations unlock real business value with AI and the Data Cloud. The masterclass will cover three key areas:

From Data to AI – Understand the critical journey of transforming raw data into AI-powered insights.

– Understand the critical journey of transforming raw data into AI-powered insights. Democratizing Enterprise AI – Learn how cloud-based AI platforms are making AI accessible across organizations.

– Learn how cloud-based AI platforms are making AI accessible across organizations. Adapting to Change – Discover the key skills needed to thrive in a world where AI is reshaping business at lightning speed.

This session will highlight how cloud-based AI platforms unlock vast opportunities in the Data and AI space, covering everything from seamless data integration to scalable AI deployment.

Rahul Jain, a seasoned data leader who has transitioned from Snowflake customer to a valued employee within the organisation, will lead the session. Rahul has witnessed how the shift from traditional legacy systems to cutting-edge cloud platforms has revolutionized the modern data landscape. During the masterclass, he will share his own experiences, practical insights, and strategies to help developers stay abreast of all the latest developments in data.

Travel to the cutting edge at DevSparks Pune

Eager to learn more about the latest developments in the tech landscape? The third edition of DevSparks will be held in Pune at The Ritz Carlton. This summit offers a space for India's diverse developer community to connect, ideate, collaborate and learn. Innovators from a range of sectors will come together to showcase the latest advancements and achievements in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, data and automation. Developers can look forward to in-depth sessions, workshops and masterclasses that explore next-gen technologies such as GenAI, emerging technologies such as blockchain, robotics and quantum computing, India’s AI Mission, big data and more.

DevSparks Pune will host carefully selected participants, including top developers, technologists, tech builders, CXOs, enterprise leaders, and more.

Grab a front seat at this transformative masterclass, by