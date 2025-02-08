Pune-headquartered Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of ﻿﻿FirstCry﻿, has pared down its losses to Rs 14.7 crore in Q3 FY25, a nearly 69% decline over the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company’s loss declined by 76% from Rs 62.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

On a consolidated basis, the baby and mothercare products retailer reported Rs 2,172 crore in revenue from operations for the quarter, a 14.3% increase from Q3 FY24.

According to regulatory filings made with BSE, the firm reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue for the first nine months of FY25, reaching Rs 5,729 crore, compared with Rs 4,814 crore earned in the same period last year.

“Q3'FY25 has been our best quarter in the terms of profitability in the last 4 years. We have achieved the highest adjusted EBITDA for our consolidated business as well as India Multi-channel business in the last 4 years. For 9M'FY25, the adjusted EBITA for consolidated business has increased by 54%. We remain very optimistic and will keep working hard to deliver on both growth and profitability expansion front on YoY basis,” read the investor presentation.

Brainbees, which owns and operates kids and mother care brands FirstCry and BabyHug, as well as the house of brands GlobalBees, posted a total income of Rs 2,216 crore, up from Rs 1,935 crore in the previous December quarter.

GlobalBees, in which Brainbees holds a 50.73% stake, reported a 12.8% increase in revenue at Rs 422 crore for Q3 FY25 compared to Rs 374 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

Total expenses rose to Rs 2,064 crore for the third quarter, compared with Rs 1,841 crore in the year-ago period.

FirstCry's shares closed at Rs 417.90 apiece on Friday on BSE. The omnichannel retailer's FirstCry share price was listed at Rs 651 apiece on NSE in August last year, a premium of 40% to the issue price of Ts 465 per share.