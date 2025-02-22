Granules India Limited has acquired Senn Chemicals AG, a Swiss-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in peptides, for Rs 192 crore.

The closing of the acquisition, which is subject to certain conditions, is expected in the first half of 2025, the company said in a statement.

Senn brings to the table its expertise in liquid-phase peptide synthesis and solid-phase peptide synthesis, along with its CDMO business and established customer relationship. This includes innovators and brand owners across pharma, cosmetics, amino acid derivatives, and theragnostic segments, the company said.

“By entering the rapidly growing peptide therapeutics segment and acquiring CDMO capabilities, we are expanding into next-generation therapeutics that align with our commitment to innovation and affordability. Senn’s expertise in peptide synthesis, coupled with our large-scale, cost-efficient manufacturing capabilities, positions us to deliver high-quality peptide-based solutions globally,” said Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and MD, Granules India.

With this acquisition, Granules gains capabilities in high-growth peptide-based therapeutics, the company said. Additionally, it aims to enter the rapidly expanding peptide-based anti-diabetic and anti-obesity market.

Senn, which develops and manufactures peptides and peptide-based applications for global customers, will provide Granules with access to its R&D talent pool and regulated market clients, helping Granules expand its global footprint.

“With Granules’ scale, operational efficiency, and global reach in pharmaceuticals industry, we see strategic fit and tremendous potential to accelerate our growth and expand our capabilities in rapidly growing peptide therapeutics. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve our customers with best-in-class CDMO solutions while driving innovation in peptide development and manufacturing,” said Dr Rico Wiedenbruch, Chairman, Senn Chemicals AG.