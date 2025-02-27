Mumbai Tech Week 2025 spotlights the transformative power of AI

Across the world, technological change is underpinning developments in agriculture, energy, health, and global development. The AI boom has led to transformative impacts, including digitalization of industries, emergence of new business models, automation and job displacement, changes in production and distribution, an increased focus on data and analytics, and new opportunities for growth.

Asia’s Largest AI Event, Mumbai Tech Week 2025, aims to showcase the transformative power and future of AI. This year's festival, co-hosted by the Government of Maharashtra and TEAM, will be held on February 28-March 1 and intends to solidify Mumbai's position as the ‘AI Use Case Capital for Asia’.

The landmark event will showcase Mumbai as a city where AI intersects with industry, civil society, and the arts and media at unprecedented scale. The metropolis’s dynamic environment serves as a potent sandbox for AI, catalyzing innovation and a paradigm shift in thought and execution at scale across diverse sectors, from finance and media to manufacturing and entertainment.

Mumbai Tech Week 2025will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts to deliberate on AI adoption and sector-specific implementation strategies. It will also include a series of masterclasses and programs, a job fair, and a pitch fest.

MTW2025 boasts an impressive roster of speakers, including AI experts like Dr Manish Gupta, (Google DeepMind), Dr Vishal Misra (Columbia Engineering), Bhavish Aggarwal (Krutrim), Niki Parmar (Anthropic), Pratyush Kumar (Sarvam AI), Vijay Karunamurthy (Scale AI), Dhruvil Sanghvi (LogiNext) alongside policymakers such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Minister Ashish Shelar.

Industry giants like N. Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), Uday Shankar (JioStar), and Akash Ambani (Reliance Jio) will also participate along with prominent founders from India's unicorn scene like Bhavish Aggarwal (Krutrim), Aadit Palicha, (Zepto), Ritesh Aggarwal, (OYO), Vijay Shekhar Sharma, (Paytm), Mukesh Bansal, (Myntra), Ashish Hemrajani, (BookMyShow) and leaders like Sandhya Devanathan, (Meta), Sandeep Dutta, (AWS), and V Vaidyanathan (IDFC).

The event will also explore AI's intersection with culture and sports, featuring personalities like Rahul Dravid and Suniel Shetty, Varun Mayya, and more.

With its diverse lineup of speakers and focus on real-world applications, MTW2025 is a crucial event for anyone interested in understanding the present and future of AI.

The week-long event is divided into two segments: satellite events across Mumbai that include workshops, hackathons, and more on February 24-27. On February 28 and March 1, Mega Days, the action will shift to Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, where attendees can look forward to keynotes, panel discussions, high-stakes pitch fest, fireside chats, networking events and more.

The first edition of Mumbai Tech Week in 2024 hosted more than 4,000 attendees and featured more than 50 speakers. It included numerous satellite events and partnerships with industry organisations, leading to startup investments and job placements.

For more details, visit: https://www.mumbaitechweek.com/

To buy Tickets to Mumbai Tech Week 2025,

Use coupon code LOGINEXT to get a 60% discount on Pro Tickets and MTWTALENT for Free Student Tickets.