Salesforce, Google expand partnership; bring Gemini to Agentforce

﻿Salesforce﻿ and ﻿Google﻿ on Tuesday said they have expanded their strategic partnership to integrate Google’s Gemini AI into Salesforce’s Agentforce.

Agentforce will now integrate Google’s Gemini models, enabling agents to work with images, video, and audio, tackle complex tasks with multi-modal AI, and leverage real-time insights from Google Search via Vertex AI.

“Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we're giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use,” said Srini Tallapragada, Salesforce President & Chief Engineering and Customer Success Officer.

The expanding partnership is aimed at creating a more seamless, AI-powered customer service and workplace experience.

“Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics, and more,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Later this year, Salesforce Service Cloud will integrate Google Cloud’s AI for real-time voice translation, sentiment analysis, and intelligent agent handoffs. Additionally, Slack and Google Workspace will enhance collaboration with enterprise search in Slack and improve Gmail-Slack integration, the company said.

These updates aim to streamline workflows, unify data access, and boost productivity, allowing businesses to leverage the best tools across platforms for smarter service and communication.

According to Salesforce, Agentic AI is already a $2 trillion opportunity. One of its studies reveals that 84% of CIOs believe AI will be as transformative as the internet.