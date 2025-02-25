Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Salesforce, Google expand partnership; bring Gemini to Agentforce

The expanding partnership is aimed at creating a more seamless, AI-powered customer service and workplace experience.

Abha Warrier210 Stories
Salesforce, Google expand partnership; bring Gemini to Agentforce

Tuesday February 25, 2025 , 2 min Read

﻿Salesforce﻿ and ﻿Google﻿ on Tuesday said they have expanded their strategic partnership to integrate Google’s Gemini AI into Salesforce’s Agentforce.

Agentforce will now integrate Google’s Gemini models, enabling agents to work with images, video, and audio, tackle complex tasks with multi-modal AI, and leverage real-time insights from Google Search via Vertex AI.

“Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we're giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use,” said Srini Tallapragada, Salesforce President & Chief Engineering and Customer Success Officer.

The expanding partnership is aimed at creating a more seamless, AI-powered customer service and workplace experience. 

“Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics, and more,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Also Read
AI is no longer a USP, it’s now fundamental to all tech: Zoho Corp’s ManageEngine CEO Rajesh Ganesan

Later this year, Salesforce Service Cloud will integrate Google Cloud’s AI for real-time voice translation, sentiment analysis, and intelligent agent handoffs. Additionally, Slack and Google Workspace will enhance collaboration with enterprise search in Slack and improve Gmail-Slack integration, the company said.

These updates aim to streamline workflows, unify data access, and boost productivity, allowing businesses to leverage the best tools across platforms for smarter service and communication.

According to Salesforce, Agentic AI is already a $2 trillion opportunity. One of its studies reveals that 84% of CIOs believe AI will be as transformative as the internet.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti