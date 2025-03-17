Chai Kings secures $3M in Series A funding from A.V. Thomas and Co.

﻿Chai Kings﻿, a Chennai-based chai retail chain, raised $3 Million (Rs 24 crore) in Series A from A.V. Thomas and Co. (AVT), a packaged tea player.

The tea brand plans to use the capital infusion to accelerate expansion, improve product offerings, strengthen supply chain, enhance customer engagement, and improve operational efficiencies.

“We are thrilled to welcome A.V. Thomas and Co. as our investor and partner in this journey. Their deep-rooted expertise in the tea industry aligns perfectly with our vision of serving premium chai experiences at an affordable cost across India,” said Jahabar Sadique, Co-Founder and CEO of Chai Kings.

“This funding will enable us to scale our operations, open new stores, innovate our offerings and bring our unique chai experience to an even larger audience across India,” he added.

It projects Rs 48 crore in revenue for FY 2025 with positive EBITDA and aims to double its revenue in two years.

MGM Hospital, Aminjikarai, Chennai outlet

Founded in 2016, Chai Kings offers a diverse range of tea blends, from classics like masala and ginger chai to exotic options like saffron chai and Kashmiri Kahwa. Its menu also includes black, herbal, green, and iced teas, along with bubble tea, hot and cold chocolates, and milkshakes.

With over 200 products across eight categories, priced between Rs 30 and Rs 400, the brand has expanded to 57 stores across Chennai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore, solidifying its presence in South India.

“Chai Kings has built a strong brand and loyal customer base. We see tremendous potential in their growth trajectory and are excited to be a part of their journey,” said Ajit Thomas, Executive Chairman of AVT.

Founded in 1935, A.V. Thomas & Co. is a packaged tea manufacturer in South India, known for its AVT Premium and AVT Gold Cup brands, with a strong presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.