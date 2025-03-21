Cricketing icon and former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has joined Hexaware, an IT services and solutions provider, as its cultural ambassador.

By onboarding Dravid, the company aims to “create opportunities to inspire and engage employees through meaningful interactions that promote growth and a shared sense of purpose.”

“We are excited to welcome Rahul Dravid to the Hexaware family… Rahul’s talent, humility, discipline, and ability to thrive under pressure reflect the qualities we believe in as an organization. This partnership is a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and shared growth,” said R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware, in a statement.

In his role as a cultural ambassador, Dravid is set to connect with Hexaware’s employees worldwide through a series of events highlighting his leadership approach and working together under pressure. The sessions are aimed at inspiring teams to embrace challenges, strengthen bonds, and celebrate their efforts, the company said.

“I am delighted to partner with Hexaware, a company that values its people and their growth…I look forward to engaging with Hexaware’s talented teams and sharing experiences that inspire individuals to aim higher and achieve together,” said Dravid.