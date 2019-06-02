EDITIONS
Ankit Rawal
Ankit has 12+ years of experience working across both big companies like Microsoft & Oracle to upstarts like GreedyGame & InMobi. He is currently Business Director at Affle leading its Vizury product. He was GM-India, InMobi where he spent 6.5 years from the early founding days in sales and business development across several emerging markets of IN,SEA, MEA & China. His expertise lies in converting white spaces into sustainable business revenues. A digital enthusiast, mindful meditation practitioner and a professor for digital advertising at several B-schools.
Opinion

How marketers can strike the right balance between data privacy and personalisation

by Ankit Rawal
Share on
31st Dec 2018 · 5 min read
Opinion

Games Indians play… gaming trends for 2018

by Ankit Rawal
Share on
22nd Dec 2017 · 5 min read
Resources

Crap Vs Craft - future of advertising is fewer, better & non-standard ads

by Ankit Rawal
Share on
14th Feb 2017 · 5 min read
Entrepreneur

Let’s celebrate failures…Three mistakes of my startup life

by Ankit Rawal
Share on
24th Dec 2016 · 7 min read
In Depth

Brick-and-mortar retailers: it’s time to take online to offline

by Ankit Rawal
Share on
13th May 2016 · 6 min read
Opinion

Who survives the winter? Cockroaches 

by Ankit Rawal
Share on
28th Jan 2016 · 3 min read