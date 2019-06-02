Ankit has 12+ years of experience working across both big companies like Microsoft & Oracle to upstarts like GreedyGame & InMobi. He is currently Business Director at Affle leading its Vizury product. He was GM-India, InMobi where he spent 6.5 years from the early founding days in sales and business development across several emerging markets of IN,SEA, MEA & China. His expertise lies in converting white spaces into sustainable business revenues. A digital enthusiast, mindful meditation practitioner and a professor for digital advertising at several B-schools.