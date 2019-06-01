I was born in Mumbai, India, in 1955, and have been studying and practicing the Buddhist way of life since 1980. Trained under various Masters in India, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Japan, I remind my students – in an engaging and insightful manner – that a magnificent life awaits us all. But for us to experience such magnificence, we have to consistently choose the best within our reach for bringing joy and enrichment to ourselves and others. With over 28 years of experience in motivating people to be the best they can be, in India, Europe and Australia, I feel blessed to witness the profound difference in many people’s lives as they apply what they learn in my classes. At present, I am offering talks, workshops and retreats in Bengaluru. To know more about me, and the classes I am offering, kindly visit: Inner Mastery Centre