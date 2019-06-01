EDITIONS
Binjal Shah
Binjal Shah is a YourStory Mumbai correspondent
Startup

Meet the 13-year-old who harnessed Mumbai's dabbawala network for his courier service

19th Jul 2018 · 5 min read
Stories

This child psychiatrist has launched a DIY music-driven technique to improve mental health

12th Jul 2018 · 6 min read
Stories

Meet “India’s Tiger Princess” Latika Nath - the first Indian with a doctorate on tigers  

7th Jul 2018 · 7 min read
Stories

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw elected to MIT, USA, as Board Member

29th Jun 2018 · 3 min read
Stories

This stealth-mode travel startup has raised Rs 5 Cr within two months: Here's all you need to know

28th Jun 2018 · 3 min read
Stories

After coming face to face with poor patients at AIIMS, this scientist gave up her career to work on healthcare for all

28th Jun 2018 · 7 min read