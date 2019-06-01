EDITIONS
Darlington Hector
Opinion

With Trump administration rejecting more H1-B visa applications, concerns rise for TCS, Infosys, Wipro

by Darlington Hector
Share on
27th Jul 2018 · 3 min read
Opinion

Timely boost for Karnataka as Wistron dials in

by Darlington Hector
Share on
25th Jul 2018 · 3 min read
Startup

Math enthusiast turned edtech millionaire Byju Raveendran on what makes him tick

by Darlington Hector
Share on
25th Jul 2018 · 12 min read
Sports

Key lessons from the top-five teams that played the FIFA World Cup

by Darlington Hector
Share on
16th Jul 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

The extraordinary story of TCS gets even better, as records tumble

by Darlington Hector
Share on
11th Jul 2018 · 3 min read
Opinion

Is the rollout of public WiFi hotspots a good idea?

by Darlington Hector
Share on
10th Jul 2018 · 3 min read