Induja Ragunathan
Induja Ragunathan is the Deputy Editor of YourStory - Tamil. She loves to meet new people, hear their stories, put it to words and tell the world.
Stories
Rejected by employers due to Muscular Dystrophy, this 26-year-old today runs his own e-vehicle company
by Induja Ragunathan
17th Jan 2017
· 6 min read
Stories
With no electricity or network, Tamil Nadu's cashless economy continues to struggle
by सौरभ राय
15th Dec 2016
· 5 min read
Stories
Jayalalithaa’s journey from Ammu to Amma
by Tanvi Dubey
6th Dec 2016
· 4 min read
Stories
Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust: Working for the upliftment of rural entrepreneurship for the past 24 years in India
by Induja Ragunathan
19th Jun 2016
· 9 min read
Resources
How this woman overcame physical trauma and pain to emerge as the face of a successful PR company in Chennai
by Induja Ragunathan
28th May 2016
· 6 min read
Stories
Madhumitha Venkataraman born with left Hemiparesis today is Associate Director and head of the Diversity & Inclusion Charter of Snapdeal
by Induja Ragunathan
22nd Mar 2016
· 5 min read
