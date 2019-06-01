EDITIONS
Ministry of External Affairs making the process of availing passports easier
by Jameslincoln
24th Jul 2018
· 2 min read
Trends and patterns in the number of foreign students visiting US revealed in new survey
by Jameslincoln
8th May 2018
· 3 min read
How to apply for an Indian Visa online
In order to visit India for tourism, business or any other reasons, all foreign nationalities are required to fulfill certain eligibility criteria and furnish valid travel documents such as the passport, visa, etc. While the visa applicant can opt for the regular method of application, an Indian visa can also be requested online. In case of regular visa application, the application form needs to be signed and submitted along with all other supporting documents at the concerned Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) or directly to Indian Mission/ Post during the interview.
by Jameslincoln
22nd Sep 2017
· 6 min read
Indian visa is now an easy task
In order to boost tourism and business, India has decided to offer an easy process of visa application. The changes to the Indian visa policies are rolled out already after considering various obstacles and complication that the applicant has to face. The Government of India has also taken a series of steps to further ease the application process for the Indian visa as well as various other documents such as an Indian passport.
by Jameslincoln
20th Sep 2017
· 3 min read
Online Indian passport application in Qatar
Starting from 15 September, 2017, all Indian passport applicants in Qatar will use the online passport application form to carry out the application process for a new passport, reissue of expired passports, new passport in lieu of damaged/lost passport, passport for children up to 15 years of age, and emergency certificate.
by Jameslincoln
12th Sep 2017
· 4 min read
New passport rules for women in India
by Jameslincoln
18th Aug 2017
· 3 min read
