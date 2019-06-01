EDITIONS
Mala Bhargava
Mala Bhargava is a veteran technology journalist writing on gadgets and digital living since 1995. She's always surrounded by devices and is permanently fascinated by new tech developments
Stories

Nokia is back, and that too with the beloved 3310

by Mala Bhargava
Share on
27th Feb 2017 · 3 min read
Mobile Review

BlackBerry is the new premium challenger: Nicolas Zibell, CEO, TCL

by Mala Bhargava
Share on
27th Feb 2017 · 4 min read
Mobile Review

HTC just launched its new line of ‘U’ phones in India

by Mala Bhargava
Share on
22nd Feb 2017 · 3 min read
Reviews

Yes, Sony's Walkman is still around but it's all grown up

by Mala Bhargava
Share on
22nd Feb 2017 · 3 min read
Reviews

We're seeing more audio products designed just for your workout

by Mala Bhargava
Share on
20th Feb 2017 · 3 min read
Reviews

In the future we'll reach for our headsets, not handsets, say Scoble and Israel

by Mala Bhargava
Share on
20th Feb 2017 · 4 min read