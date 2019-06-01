EDITIONS
Mehr Gill
Writing bio's are the hardest because usually, I have google to read about what I am writing. But there is nothing on the internet about me, so I am forever working on a metaphorical autobiography.
NGO
Started in the US by an Indian scientist, Sehgal Foundation has transformed 700 villages
by Mehr Gill
9th Jan 2018
Human Rights
In Pictures – how India's elderly suffer in the slums of Delhi
by Mehr Gill
22nd Nov 2017
The Big Picture
This app is enabling the visually impaired by converting text into speech in 6 Indian languages
by Mehr Gill
6th Nov 2017
Arts
SouvNear supports 10,000 Indian artisans by selling their products in 14 countries
by Mehr Gill
23rd Oct 2017
Stories
In Pictures: life in the fishing villages of Mumbai
by Mehr Gill
13th Oct 2017
Inspiration
Teaching the art of tattooing to acid attack victims, Vikas Malani’s body of work breaks stereotypes
by Mehr Gill
13th Oct 2017
