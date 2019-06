Natasha is a gypsy at heart, having lived in a few different places and always ready to travel to and explore new ones. She’s worked in the US and India, within HR, corporate communications, academia, and as a soft skills trainer and content writer. She writes about a variety of topics, including tech, travel, CSR, food, and wellness. Give her a cup of tea and a book in hand, or start a discussion on films, and she's always happy to join in!