Priyanka Sharma
Pursuing Journalism Honors from Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Avid Traveler, Feminist, big time foodie and shopaholic who aims to bring happiness all along the way.
Let's spread some girl-love, ladies
27th Jun 2016
When my little dream became a reality
While the college admission season is on in full gear, I decided to share my first year of college life experience.
21st Jun 2016
The Rise of the YouTube Generation
9th Jun 2016
Do Grades Really Matter?
6th Jun 2016
Let's Say 'NO' To Body Shaming
24th May 2016
Changing Contours of Bollywood for women
20th May 2016
