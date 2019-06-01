EDITIONS
Regina Ramyata Rao
Seeking to understand and then be understood as a Researcher. Channeling my energy to create a better updated version of myself (No, I'm not a bot)
Jobs

How employees must change to meet the demands of modern workspaces

26th Feb 2018 · 5 min read
26th Feb 2018 · 5 min read
Lifehacks

How technology is defining the ground rules of leadership 2.0

22nd Feb 2018 · 6 min read
22nd Feb 2018 · 6 min read
Quick News and Updates

Uber announces a break in services in Morocco

21st Feb 2018 · 3 min read
21st Feb 2018 · 3 min read
Growth Hacking

Can 10,000 hours really make you a master at your craft?

21st Feb 2018 · 6 min read
21st Feb 2018 · 6 min read
Lifehacks

How the “5-hour rule” has helped global leaders in their march to success

17th Feb 2018 · 6 min read
17th Feb 2018 · 6 min read
Stories

7 women who are making their presence felt in the global blockchain ecosystem

17th Feb 2018 · 6 min read
17th Feb 2018 · 6 min read