Regina Ramyata Rao
Seeking to understand and then be understood as a Researcher. Channeling my energy to create a better updated version of myself (No, I'm not a bot)
Jobs
How employees must change to meet the demands of modern workspaces
26th Feb 2018
· 5 min read
Lifehacks
How technology is defining the ground rules of leadership 2.0
22nd Feb 2018
· 6 min read
Quick News and Updates
Uber announces a break in services in Morocco
21st Feb 2018
· 3 min read
Growth Hacking
Can 10,000 hours really make you a master at your craft?
21st Feb 2018
· 6 min read
Lifehacks
How the “5-hour rule” has helped global leaders in their march to success
17th Feb 2018
· 6 min read
Stories
7 women who are making their presence felt in the global blockchain ecosystem
17th Feb 2018
· 6 min read
