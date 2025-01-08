How Amita Madhvani became a leader in Indian advertising and production

Growing up in a close-knit chawl in Mahim, Mumbai, Amita Madhvani was surrounded by the vibrancy of Marathi culture, traditional festivals, and a profound sense of community.

(Chawl is a type of residential building commonly found in Mumbai, housing multiple families, characterised by economical design and communal living.)

Her father, a freedom fighter, surgeon, and Sanskrit scholar, instilled in her the values of service and inclusivity. She also learnt a lot from her mother’s remarkable ability to adapt and care; she nurtured not just her family but also looked out for the other children in the neighbourhood.

This upbringing shaped Madhvani’s perspective on life and work.

Madhvani believes the cultural celebrations and Marathi theatre in her community formed the foundation to her understanding of storytelling and collaboration.

“It was a world where doors were always open, where neighbours became family. That sense of togetherness and mutual support has stayed with me,” says Madhvani.

This environment fostered a love for the arts and a belief in the power of community, values that permeate her professional ethos today.

Breaking into advertising

Madhvani began her career in the 1980s, a time when the advertising industry was male dominated. She entered the field armed with a curiosity and a readiness to learn. Her early experiences in production taught her the importance of adaptability and hard work.

“I was the only woman in the films department back then,” Madhvani shares. “It was challenging; it also meant I had to prove myself. I learned everything, from packing bags on set to understanding the intricacies of editing on 35-mm film.”

Her time at advertising giants like Ogilvy and Leo Burnett broadened her perspective, allowing her to see the industry from the agency’s vantage point. She gained invaluable insights into campaign building, client servicing, and the collaborative process between creatives and production teams. These experiences laid the groundwork for her ventures later.

As she grew in the industry and became the co-partner and producer at Equinox Films and the co-founder of Ram Madhvani Films, Madhvani played a crucial role in steering these companies to prominence.

During the pandemic, Madhvani and her team navigated the challenges of production by adapting quickly. They embraced digital formats, pioneering the use of production bubbles and remote workflows. Notably, Ram Madhvani Films’ web series Aarya was shot and post-produced during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The pandemic accelerated transitions we were already observing in advertising and filmmaking,” Madhvani says. “We learned to merge storytelling with digital-first strategies, ensuring that our work remained relevant and impactful.”

The evolution of advertising

Madhvani has witnessed firsthand the dramatic shifts in India’s advertising landscape. From traditional television commercials with large budgets to the current era of reels and digital ads, the industry has undergone a seismic transformation, which, Madhvani says, has brought her team together and kept them ahead of time.

“Storytelling remains at the core of everything we do,” she emphasises. “Whether it’s a 10-second digital spot or a three-hour feature film, the essence lies in connecting with the audience.”

Equinox Films has stayed ahead of the curve by integrating social media-friendly formats and providing clients with end-to-end solutions. Madhvani credits its success to the team’s dedication and a collaborative approach that values every member’s contribution.

Message to young women

Reflecting on her journey as a woman in the industry, Madhvani acknowledges the strides made toward inclusivity. However, she also underscores the need for continued progress.

“I’ve never felt competition or judgement because I’ve always approached my work with humility and a willingness to learn,” she says. “For young women entering this field, I’d say: be prepared to work hard and stay curious. Don’t let preconceived notions hold you back.”

She encourages aspiring professionals to embrace every learning opportunity, no matter how small, and to remain open to diverse experiences.

“You don’t know where your work will take you. I owe my ability and resilience to adapt to the changing times to the curiosity I entered the industry with, and have preserved over the decades,” she says.

“Even today, there is a core that drives me, beyond all the logistics, the competition and the changing times. I go back to it, and it fuels me ahead.”

Under Madhvani’s leadership, the launch of Equinox Virtual marks the team’s venture into new storytelling realms, blending traditional expertise with cutting-edge digital innovation. For Madhvani, the joy lies in the constant evolution of her craft.

Her message to young women entering the industry is simple and reflects her own values as a young woman: “Stay honest to your craft, be open to learning, and don’t let fear dictate your choices. The world of storytelling is vast and full of possibilities. Step into it with confidence and humility.”