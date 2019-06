An engineer turned journalist, Shruthi takes a keen interest in global coverage of social enterprises, start-ups, incubators, and entrepreneurs who are collectively addressing the bigger issues. Recently awarded the 'Digital Media Professional' award from the PR Council of India and Young Communicators Club, you will often find her scribbling notes, meeting new people or planning her next backpacking trip. Co-founder of community art platform Open Sky Slam, she lives and breathes social media!