Shubhankar Bhattacharya is a Venture Partner at Kae Capital
, an early stage VC fund. Prior to joining Kae, he was Co-Founder and CEO of Yaqsh.com, an online store for diamonds and diamond jewellery. He has also played various roles at CMS Info Systems and Technip. Shubhankar holds a Bachelors degree from NIT Trichy, and an MBA degree from ISB, Hyderabad. His interests also include bodybuilding, video games, and conspiracy theories. Shubhankar's debut book 'VCs are from Venus, Entrepreneurs are from Mars
' recently released on the Juggernaut app