Shubhankar Bhattacharya is a Venture Partner at Kae Capital , an early stage VC fund. Prior to joining Kae, he was Co-Founder and CEO of Yaqsh.com, an online store for diamonds and diamond jewellery. He has also played various roles at CMS Info Systems and Technip. Shubhankar holds a Bachelors degree from NIT Trichy, and an MBA degree from ISB, Hyderabad. His interests also include bodybuilding, video games, and conspiracy theories. Shubhankar's debut book ' VCs are from Venus, Entrepreneurs are from Mars ' recently released on the Juggernaut app