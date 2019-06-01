Sriram V Iyer heads the Engineering for Ola Innovation Labs. Previously, he was the Head of the Platform/Virtualization Group of Altiostar, a C-RAN startup and earlier Founder of UMobile. His interests are massively scaleable systems using async technologies (esp vert.x), Cloud, Mobile / Wireless technologies and Programming. He has a special liking for dynamic programming languages (mostly Python). When he is not doing anything tech or speaking Vedanta, he keeps stressing his motorcycles and dreams to race one day. Talks more and works out less when it comes to martial art forms. You can follow him @sviyer