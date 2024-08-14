India's burgeoning digital economy presents immense opportunities, but it also comes with significant cybersecurity challenges. The country has emerged as a prime target for cyberattacks, with a staggering 28% increase in attacks reported in the first quarter of 2024 alone. As businesses, particularly Digital Native Businesses (DNBs), accelerate their digital transformation, the need for robust security solutions has never been more critical.

Amidst this volatile landscape, Zscaler, a global leader in cloud security, is positioning itself as a critical partner for Indian businesses, particularly high-growth DNBs.

Shifting perspectives: Cybersecurity now a boardroom priority

“The threat landscape has evolved dramatically,” asserts Dhawal Sharma, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Product Management, Zscaler in conversation with Shivani Muthanna, Director - Strategic Partnerships & Content, YourStory Media.

“Security is top of mind for business leaders these days. In the past, security was more of a problem that a CISO or IT team looked at, but nowadays, the board is looking at cyber incidents. CSOs are getting more and more of their voices heard in board meetings," he says.

This shift in perspective underscores the gravity of the situation. As businesses become increasingly reliant on digital technologies, the potential consequences of a cyberattack have grown exponentially. India, with its rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, is particularly vulnerable.

In the context of India, Sharma points out the unique challenges faced by businesses. "India is a growth market with a unique blend of startups and established enterprises," Sharma notes. "However, this rapid growth also makes it a prime target for cybercriminals."

Zscaler’s research lab analytics indicate that over 30% of cyber attacks in Asian markets target India, with end users often being the primary targets. "End users can inherently click on something compromising their cyber assets or the company's assets by clicking on phishing links," he explained.

To address these challenges, Zscaler has made significant investments in the Indian market. With 40% of its global workforce based in India, the company is deeply committed to understanding the unique needs of the local business environment. “We're focused on helping Indian businesses navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape,” he explains.

Embracing zero trust

A cornerstone of Zscaler's strategy is its zero-trust architecture. This approach, which challenges the traditional assumption of trust within network perimeters, is increasingly recognised as essential for protecting against modern threats.

“In a zero-trust world, every user, device, and application is considered a potential threat until verified,” Sharma emphasises. This paradigm shift is particularly relevant for DNBs, which often have distributed workforces and rely heavily on cloud-based applications.

Despite the growing awareness of cybersecurity risks, many DNBs face challenges in implementing robust protection measures. "Balancing rapid growth with security investments is a common struggle," he acknowledges. However, the costs of a cyberattack can far outweigh the initial investment in prevention.

Highlighting the financial stakes, Sharma says, "The average cost of a cyber incident for a small to medium-sized company is about $200,000. More than 60% of these companies, if they have a cybersecurity incident, can go out of business within six months."

Scalable solutions for growing businesses

Zscaler's cloud-based platform offers a scalable and cost-effective solution for DNBs. "We have built a platform that protects the flow of information between any source and destination, ensuring nothing bad or insecure comes into these companies' networks or user devices."

“Our platform is designed to grow with our customers,” Sharma explains. “As businesses expand, their security needs evolve, and we can adapt accordingly.” Zscaler's ability to provide comprehensive protection across various environments, including cloud, mobile, and IoT, is a key differentiator.

User education is another critical component of a robust cybersecurity strategy. Phishing attacks remain a prevalent threat, and employees often represent the weakest link in an organisation's defences. “We believe in a layered approach to security,” he says, emphasising the importance of both technical controls and user awareness. Zscaler's platform incorporates features to educate users about potential threats and best practices.

As businesses increasingly adopt cloud technologies, securing workloads has become a top priority. “Cloud environments present new challenges and opportunities,” the VP notes. Zscaler's cloud-native security solutions address these challenges by providing comprehensive protection for applications and data hosted in the cloud.

Looking ahead: Securing India's digital revolution

Compliance with data protection regulations, such as the Data Protection and Privacy Act (DPDP) in India, is another critical consideration for businesses. Zscaler's platform incorporates data discovery, classification, and protection features to help organisations meet regulatory requirements. “We understand the complexities of data privacy and can help businesses navigate the regulatory landscape,” Sharma says.

The cybersecurity landscape is dynamic and treacherous, with new threats emerging constantly. India, on the cusp of a digital revolution, faces a unique set of challenges. To harness the full potential of this transformation, businesses must prioritise cybersecurity. Zscaler, with its unwavering focus on zero trust, cloud security, and user education, is positioned to be a trusted partner in securing India’s digital future.

